Claim: A video appears to show US President Joe Biden sleeping during high-level talks with a foreign head of government. AP's assessment: False. News coverage of the meeting shows that Biden was awake and engaged during the meeting...Full Article
No, Joe Biden did not fall asleep in meeting with Israeli PM
