Britain's Emma Raducanu beats Leyla Fernandez in all-teen U.S. Open final
Published
The two teenagers in the final ascended from the depths of the world rankings to rock the tennis world.Full Article
Published
The two teenagers in the final ascended from the depths of the world rankings to rock the tennis world.Full Article
Emma Raducanu became the first British woman to win the title in 53 years and also first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand..
Watch the moment Britain's Emma Raducanu beats Canada's Leylah Fernandez to win the US Open women's singles final in straight sets.