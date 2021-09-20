U.S. Easing Foreign Travel Restrictions; Vaccinations Required

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November, allowing foreigners into the country if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said Monday.
The new rules will replace a hodgepodge of restrictions that had barred non-citizens who had...
