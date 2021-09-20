U.S. Easing Foreign Travel Restrictions; Vaccinations Required

U.S. Easing Foreign Travel Restrictions; Vaccinations Required

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoPresident Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November, allowing foreigners into the country if they have proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test, the White House said Monday.

The new rules will replace a hodgepodge of restrictions that had barred non-citizens who had...

Full Article