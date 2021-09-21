ECHR makes 'idiotic and stupid' announcement about Litvinenko's murder

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has blamed the Russian state for the death of former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko. According to the press release, which was published on the website of the court, ECHR judges concluded that the Russian side had not provided necessary materials to investigators nor had it conducted a thorough independent investigation. This is considered a violation of international conventions, in connection with which Moscow was ordered to pay a compensation in the amount of 100,000 euros. In addition, the ECHR ordered Russia to compensate legal costs for Litvinenko's widow Marina, who filed the complaint (22,500 euros). The court's ruling says that the investigation had strong evidence to prove that two Russian nationals – Andrei Lugovoy and Dmitry Kovtun – were involved in Litvinenko's murder. It was also said that there was "prima facie case" proving that they acted on behalf of the Russian state.