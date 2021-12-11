Mark Meadows gave Jan. 6 panel PowerPoint on overturning election: NYT
The document recommended declaring a national security emergency and having Mike Pence personally install Republican electors.
The document recommended declaring a national security emergency and having Mike Pence personally install Republican electors.