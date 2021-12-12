South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease Sunday, his office said.Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed Covid-19, a statement...Full Article
Covid-19 Omicron: South African president tests positive for Covid, mildly ill
