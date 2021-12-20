In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, reversing a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency...Full Article
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change
SeattlePI.com
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to..
-
Alert: EPA: Biden administration sharply raising mileage standards for cars and trucks to address climate change
SeattlePI.com
-
21 really good things that happened in 2021
Mashable
-
US officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors
SeattlePI.com
-
US officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors
SeattlePI.com