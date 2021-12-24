The Kremlin said on Friday that it expects the United States to respond next month to Moscow's request for security guarantees precluding Nato's expansion to Ukraine.Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to...Full Article
Kremlin expects US answer on security guarantees next month
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Putin Urges West To Act Quickly To Offer Security Guarantees
Newsy
Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security..