A county prosecutor said Tuesday that former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal charges stemming from allegations of unwanted kissing by two women, one of them a state trooper assigned to his detail.Westchester County...Full Article
No charges for Andrew Cuomo, district attorney rules, over allegations by 2 women
