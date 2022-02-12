Paris Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Banned Virus Protest

Paris Police Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Banned Virus Protest

Watch VideoParis police fired tear gas Saturday against a handful of demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees Avenue who defied a police order by taking part in a vehicle protest against virus restrictions inspired by Canada's horn-honking truckers.

In the Netherlands, dozens of trucks and other vehicles — ranging from tractors...

