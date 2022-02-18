News24.com | Boy trapped three days down Afghan well dies after rescue
A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well died moments after being pulled out alive, officials said on Friday.Full Article
His grandfather says the boy fell down the well as he was trying to "help" adults dig a new borehole in his drought-ravaged..