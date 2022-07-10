Yosemite Fire Grows As Crews Protect Iconic Sequoias

Watch VideoA wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town.
Campers and residents near the blaze were evacuated but the rest of the sprawling...
