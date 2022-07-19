Tory leadership race: BBC to host TV debate for final two
Published
Both candidates will also get the chance to explain their views in a later interview with Nick Robinson.
#tory #nickrobinson #leadershiprace
Published
Both candidates will also get the chance to explain their views in a later interview with Nick Robinson.
#tory #nickrobinson #leadershiprace
Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt are battling to get into the final two, as MPs vote Kemi Badenoch out.
Watch VideoTwo candidates were knocked out of the race to replace U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six..