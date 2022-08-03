Alex Jones Concedes Sandy Hook Attack Was '100% Real'

Watch VideoConspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real."
Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 attack testified about the...
Watch VideoConspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real."