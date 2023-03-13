BBC reverses Gary Lineker suspension for Twitter post

ViewGary Lineker will return to the airwaves after the BBC reversed the former soccer great's suspension on Monday for a tweet that had criticized the U.K. government’s new migration policy.
The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain's publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash...
