‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Nick Fury Fights Off Skrulls in Marvel’s Alien Espionage Series

Marvel Studios debuted a new trailer for its upcoming espionage series “Secret Invasion,” starring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Also returning among the cast are Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos. “Secret Invasion” also…



#marvelstudios #secretinvasion #samuelljackson #nickfury #cobiesmulders #mariahill #doncheadle #jamesrhodes #benmendelsohn #emiliaclarke