The long-awaited Secret Invasion show is almost here. And a new trailer brings Nick Fury back into the MCU fold and shows us just what he’s up against. It’s been a hot second since we’ve seen the real Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But Samuel L. Jackson is back and ready to take on a…



#secretinvasion #nickfury #mcu #samuelljackson #skrulls #shield #mariahill #cobiesmulders #martinfreemans #everettross