Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Returns As Nick Fury For “One Last Fight” As Premiere Date Is Revealed

Marvel Studios released a new trailer for Secret Invasion during ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. The show starring Samuel L. Jackson is set to premiere on June 21 on Disney+. Check out the preview in the video posted above. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury in the series set in the present-day…



