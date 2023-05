Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, speaks with CNBC on May 16th, 2023. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk is expected to visit China this week, three people with knowledge of the matter said, in what would be his first trip to the country in three years. Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and to…



#elonmusk #tesla #shanghai #liqiang #twitter #megapack #mexico