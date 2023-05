A private jet used by Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk has arrived in Beijing, according to a Reuters witness. Musk is expected to meet senior Chinese officials and visit Tesla's Shanghai plant, sources have said, in what would be his first trip to China in three years. Tesla did not immediately…



#teslainc #elonmusk #beijing #tesla #shanghai #gulfstreamg650er #alaska #adsbexchange #tingshuwang #josharslan