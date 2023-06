Chinese moviegoers abiding love for the Transformers franchise was on full display over the weekend as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opened to $40 million, the second-biggest start for a Hollywood film in the country this year. The new Paramount film, the seventh in the Transformers series, has…



#transformers #beasts #hollywood #paramount #douban #sony #artisangateway #furious #bumblebee #studioghiblis