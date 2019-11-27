Remains of 19-Year-Old Aniah Blanchard Found

The remains of a missing 19 year old from auburn alabama have been discovered?
And a third suspect is now in custody in connection to the case.
Aniah blanchard was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station?
On october 23rd.
A witness at the store that night told police he saw a man force blanchard into his car?
And take off.
Ibraheem yazeed and antwain fisher were arrested in early november?
On kidnapping charges.
Today?
A third suspect?
David johnson junior was arrested?
For allegedly driving yazeed to florida after the abduction.
Yazeed and fisher are currently being held without bond.