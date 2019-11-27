Remains of 19-Year-Old Aniah Blanchard Found

The remains of a missing 19 year old from auburn alabama have been discovered?

And a third suspect is now in custody in connection to the case.

Aniah blanchard was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station?

On october 23rd.

A witness at the store that night told police he saw a man force blanchard into his car?

And take off.

Ibraheem yazeed and antwain fisher were arrested in early november?

On kidnapping charges.

Today?

A third suspect?

David johnson junior was arrested?

For allegedly driving yazeed to florida after the abduction.

Yazeed and fisher are currently being held without bond.