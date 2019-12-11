Exclusive: Elle Fanning Gushes Over Her Stunning Wedding Dress in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Whether you're a mere mortal or a dark Fey, you can't deny that everyone loves a wedding, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil features one of the most beautiful ceremonies of the big screen.

In our exclusive, behind-the-scenes featurette from the film - which arrives on digital on Dec.

31 and Blu-ray on Jan.

14 - Elle Fanning (Aurora) sits down to discuss her Disney princess's grand wedding to Prince Philip (Harris Dickinson).

From the lush scenery to Aurora's dreamy wedding dress, the scene truly looks like a fairytale celebration for the lovely couple.

Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Elle Fanning Discuss "The wedding dress was so gorgeous!

Flowers were on the train and also on my sleeve," Fanning gushes in the video.

"I couldn't walk, I couldn't go anywhere without someone holding it up for me." But that didn't stop the actress from relishing her time in the gorgeous dress - which changes colors during the ceremony in a sweet homage to the original animated film.

"It's a dream come true," she says smiling excitedly.

"I'm wearing the Sleeping Beauty dress!" Set several years after the first film, Mistress of Evil continues the story of the complex relationship between Maleficent (Angelina Jolie) and Princess Aurora, and how Prince Phillip's mother, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer), comes into play.

The in-home release contains lots of behind-the-scenes goodies for fans to enjoy, so watch the fun clip above and be sure to grab your copy of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil when it arrives on Digital and Blu-ray!