NHL Highlights | Red Wings @ Canadiens 12/14/18 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:30s - Published Extended highlights of the Detroit Red Wings at the Montreal Canadiens Extended highlights of the Detroit Red Wings at the Montreal Canadiens

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this anwarmatherew Montreal Canadiens vs Detroit Red Wings Highlights https://t.co/Z0r8ubbTgv https://t.co/yFJNoUP5vZ 3 hours ago Scott Matla #Habs vs. Red Wings game recap: Defensive lapses cost short-handed Canadiens https://t.co/MTzNkjgnfc 16 hours ago Illinois Golfer @BruceMiles2112 @MarkPotash Exactly. 8:15 broadcast start with first period highlights. Art Wirtz worried about pro… https://t.co/9Ffq3Qt3mW 6 days ago