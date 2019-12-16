Global  

Scarlett Johansson 'SNL': 'Avengers'-Themed Monologue

Scarlett Johansson 'SNL': 'Avengers'-Themed Monologue

Scarlett Johansson 'SNL': 'Avengers'-Themed Monologue

(CNN) Scarlett Johansson hosted "Saturday Night Live" for the sixth time, but this time, she also starred as a hero.

In an "Avengers"-themed monologue, Marvel's Black Widow came to the rescue of "SNL" cast members who began disintegrating into thin air.

After realizing that Pete Davidson got high and bought Thanos' Infinity Stone-studded glove off eBay, Johansson put a stop to the madness.
