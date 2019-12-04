Collins to lead East Central football on December 17, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: WXXV - Published Collins to lead East Central football After losing Seth Smith to Pearl River Community College, East Central has found its new head football coach. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Collins to lead East Central football after losing seth smith to pearl river community college, east central has found its new head football coach. former bay high head man eric collins will be introduced as the new head coach for the hornets pending school board approval. collins has led 21 different teams to the state playoffs, including more than 100 wins in both mississippi and louisiana.





Recent related videos from verified sources Last stop, East Central: Eric Collins introduced as head coach For the third year in a row, Eric Collins finds himself in charge of a different high school football program on the Coast, leaving behind a trail of success in his wake, but this time it appears as if.. Credit: WXXVPublished on December 21, 2019 Seal of approval for PRCC’s Seth Smith From East Central High School to Pearl River Community College, new Head Football Coach Seth Smith has received nothing but praise since taking over the program last month. Credit: WXXVPublished on December 4, 2019