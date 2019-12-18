Annus horribilis II? UK's Queen Elizabeth to reflect on another tough year

It's been rather a tough year for Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

First, there was Prince Philip's car crash, then the public falling out between Prince William and Harry, not to mention the Prince Andrew scandal - after which she basically had to sack her own son over his entanglement with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal biographer Penny Junor says 2019 has been almost as bad as 1992, when three of her children's marriages collapsed and fire severely damaged her Windsor Castle home.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) ROYAL BIOGRAPHER, PENNY JUNOR, SAYING: "I feel desperately sorry for the Queen.

There she is, 93 years-old; she's had a fantastic reign.

There are have been blips here and there.

I imagine she was thinking that she could look forward to some quieter days.

Her grandchildren are now happily married.

Everything has calmed down, her son Prince Charles is no longer in the tabloid press in the way he used to be, and suddenly it's all gone to worms this year." In this year's Christmas Day address to the nation, Queen Elizabeth will reflect on the ups and downs of 2019.

Although according to Junor, she's unlikely to label it "annus horribilis" again - as she did in 1992, however tempting it may be.

The queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter, says the queen still came out okay.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER BUCKINGHAM PALACE PRESS SECRETARY, DICKIE ARBITER, SAYING: "The monarchy has evolved over a thousand years and over a thousand years it's had all sorts of circumstances running against it, but it has survived.

It survived 1992, it survived the abdication of 1936, it will survive 2019.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER BUCKINGHAM PALACE PRESS SECRETARY, DICKIE ARBITER, SAYING: "And she's fit, she's strong, she's very able and yes, she will probably hand over a few more duties not just to the Prince of Wales, but also to other leading members of the family.

But she will carry on until she draws last breath." The royals - or "the firm" as they call themselves - will gather at Sandringham estate for Christmas.