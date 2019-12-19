Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record 7 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales for the second time in two months as extreme heat and strong winds fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more. 0

