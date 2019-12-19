Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record

Australia Fires: New South Wales Declares State Of Emergency As Australia Faced Hottest Day On Record

A state of emergency has been declared in the Australian state of New South Wales for the second time in two months as extreme heat and strong winds fanned unprecedented bushfires raging across the region.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.