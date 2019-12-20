Barclay: Our mission is to ensure we leave the EU 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:51s - Published Barclay: Our mission is to ensure we leave the EU Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay explains what to expect from today’s Brexit Bill vote. The politician added that leaving the EU is his departments mission. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this