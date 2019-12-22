Global  

Australia's PM apologises for Hawaiian holiday as bushfire crisis continues

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday, having returned from a holiday in Hawaii that drew sharp criticism as the bushfires crisis in his home state deepened.

Emer McCarthy reports.
Back from his Hawaiian vacation, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the Rural Fire Service (RFS) headquarters in Sydney on Sunday (December 22) - and he was on the defensive, after his holiday drew sharp criticism as the country's bushfires crisis deepened.

Morrison announced he would return home early after the deaths of two firefighters in New South Wales on Thursday (December 19).

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER, SCOTT MORRISON, SAYING: "If you had your time over again and you had the benefit of hindsight then I would have made different decisions.

I'm sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it but as Prime Minister you have other responsibilities and I accept that, and I accept the criticism." Firefighters made the most of cooler weather on Sunday to access badly burnt towns and contain any blazes before the expected return of hotter conditions at the end of the week.

Balmoral, 75 miles south west of Sydney was one of the worst hit.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said ''there's not much left'' of the town of roughly 400 residents - though no fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile Morrison has continued to defend his stance on climate change.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER, SCOTT MORRISON, SAYING: "The time for argument is not now, that's not to say that there's no time to talk about important issues like climate change, of course there is, and we are talking about it.

But let's do it in a way that doesn't distract from the very immediate need of protecting people's lives, protecting their property, honoring those who are out there doing everything they can.'' Nearly 100 fires were still burning across New South Wales late on Sunday afternoon, though none were rated as emergencies.

However, authorities stated that large fires would continue to burn across New South Wales without significant rainfall, which is not forecast for many weeks.




