Anwar Jibawi Guesses How 1,197 Fans Responded to a Survey About Him 3 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: TEEN VOGUE - Duration: 15:19s - Published Anwar Jibawi Guesses How 1,197 Fans Responded to a Survey About Him Anwar Jibawi guesses how 1,197 fans responded to a question survey about him. What famous designer did Anwar walk the runway for? Would he rather be a goat or a lizard? If Anwar could have dinner with anyone, who would it be? Tune in and see how well his fans know him. Text Anwar Jibawi at +1(323) 208-0850 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Anwar Jibawi Guesses How 1,197 Fans Responded to a Survey About Him - Yeah, do a cat walk.Wait, no, wait, wait, wait.Oh my god, guys.They want me to do it,this what you guys want?Is this what you want?[upbeat music]This is the officialAnwar Jibawi fan survey.[pulls chair out][ding]- [Interviewer] How old was the oldestperson that took this survey?- Forty.- [Interviewer] How oldwas the youngest person?- Seven?- [Interviewer] What doyou think the averageage of a person that took this survey was?- 16.- [Interviewer] The most common age.- The most common age, 16.- [Interviewer] Let's take a lookat the results on the screen.It could go one by one.- Wow, oldest person, 56.Youngest person, five.What?Where'd you guys find a five year old?- [Interviewer] The internet.- You guys found a fiveyear old on the internet?Average age, 26.1.Most common age, 15.That was close.Inside Anwar's mind.- [Interviewer] First question.Who is Anwar's doppelganger?- I would say, I used to get this a lot.The Rock.I think if he was 200 pounds lighter,and maybe like four feet shorter.- [Interviewer] Let's takea look at the results.[slides folder across table]- Whoa.Malik Jibawi, your brother.No way, 116 said Malik Jibawi.He's actually the leastbrother that looks like me.Oh my god.[laughing]75 of you said Adam Waheed.Wow.I wish.Shut up, shut up, you guys just went onlike my best friends.Like what?59 said Rudy Mancuso okayyou guys are trolling me.My fans are trolling me.[sighs]I mean, nothing, but I guess.I mean it was 26 but,I think this is the mostaccurate so far, right?Do I look like Aladdin?Please tell me I look like Aladdin.- [Interviewer] Youlook just like Aladdin.- Thank you.Hey carpet.[claps]Oh okay, this is cool.Al Pacino.Wait.[slams picture down]One person said Al Pacino,can we know who this is?I wanna thank them.I think this is the most accurate here.Where was Anwar born?A lot of people would say Los Angeles'cause I was raised in Los Angelesbut it was Chicago, Illinois.I moved to L.A. When I was six.[smacks table]Okay, 16.7% said New York.I have a lot of familythat lives in New Yorkso I can see why.But nope, it's not New York.Hollywood.30% said L.A.It is not L.A.12% said Austin, Texas.I've never been to Austin, never.Chicago, 41%.I love you guys, you guys know me.I think everyone who got this rightwas definitely like a partof my family or something.I have, like 97 cousins in Chicago.I love you guys.[speaking foreign language]Hassan, shout out Hassan.Shout out Hussein.Half of their names are Hussein, so.[throws paper on ground]- [Interviewer] What famous designerdid Anwar walk the runway for?- You guys gotta get this,I've only done it once.It was for Dolce & Gabbana.[printing]Yup, 40%.40.1% said Dolce & Gabbana.D, what's DVF?Diane Von Fur--- [Woman] Furstenberg.- Furstenberg, I'm sorry DianeI couldn't pronounce your name.Gucci got 23.7, I've neverworn Gucci in my life.Kanye West?Oh yeah he has the, yeah, Yeezus?- [Interviewer] If Anwar were a plant,animal, or food, what would he be and why?- I know goat's gonna be in there.I have a pet goat, so they're definitelygonna put in a goat, food,food, food, food, hummus.'Cause it's my favorite.I eat hummus for breakfast,lunch and dinner.I actually do.[pulls out paper]I knew it.101 said goat, 'causeobviously I'm the goat.Yeah I actually have a pet goat.A lot of people, I thinka few of you know that.She passed away recently.I don't wanna talk about it, but yeah.A lizard.Is it because I look like a lizard?Are you guys like,what are you guys tryna say?68 said lizard.Bro this is all like justa big troll from my fans.And I love it.Oh my god, wow.Yes.29 said hummus.You guys know me.Olive tree?Three said olive tree, that's cool, nice.I actually have a olivetree in my backyardso I feel like thosethree people knew that.[flips paper over]My neighbors?This ones cool I'm keepin' this one.Goat, I'm hangin' this in my room.Hopes, dreams and fears.- [Interviewer] What isAnwar's irrational fear?- Heights.[slides paper across table]Fears, nothing scares me.[pulls paper out]No, spiders.148 said spiders.I'm actually not scared of spiders at all.But oh shoot, this black widow.I mean, okay, shoot I can't even lookat this picture anymore.Snakes.127 said snakes.I thought I was scared of snakes,I've never like really touched a snakeuntil the last video.She had a snake wrapped around mefor like a whole hour,so after that I'm not scared at all.Heights, yup.You got it.72.[tapping paper]Even this scares me rightnow, I'm not kidding.What is it?Let me just read the back,I'm not even gonna look.LeBron James.Why?Why would I be scared of LeBron,I could probably kick his ass?I'll go on record saying that, why?I think I could--Look, I think that if me and LeBron Jameswere put in a cage, I think that I canlike run around for a full 30minutes and he'd get tired.[throws papers on ground]- [Interviewer] If Anwar could have dinnerwith anyone dead oralive, who would it be?[tapping table]- Bob Marley?Oh, Jim Carrey.Big inspiration, I love Jim Carrey.So maybe Jim Carrey.Ah come on, come on, come on, come on.Me, the fans.247, yes.I'm gonna find, please,the 247 of you DM me nowand we're gonna schedulesomething, Ariana, you got me?I love you guys so much.Mandela.Two people said Nelson Mandela.Yes, I actually would.Why didn't I think of that?He's freakin' awesome.One person said Robert Williams.First of all, I'm a Lakersfan, so no thank you.- [Interviewer] What wouldAnwar's last meal be?- Hummus and pita bread man.That's what I lived off of.Pizza, okay.108 said pizza.Cheeseburger, 83 said cheeseburger.81 said chicken.Hummus, hummus fourth place?Come on guys.Fortune cookie, why?I think hummus should have been first.[crumpling up paper]- [Interviewer] You wannatry and hit the basket?[shuffling around][throws paper]- [Interviewer] Which basketball playerwas Anwar in a commercial with?- You guys know this, theone and only Steph Curry.- Stephen Curry, yup.LeBron James, he's cool,but we beefin' now remember?Shaquille O'Neal, 18%.Blake Griffin, 10.9%.I actually almost did avideo with Blake Griffinduring Coachella.I mean I went up to him and I was like,"Yo can we shoot a video?"He was like, "No."So, 51.9 said Steph Curry.I think it should've been a littlehigher than that guys, come on.Speaking of Steph Curry.[crumples up paper]Watch this.Can I do it one more timeand we'll fix it in post?- [Interviewer] If Anwarwas on a deserted island,what is the one itemhe would bring and why?- Definitely a camel.Camel's, like hydrate themost in the desert right?Like, they stay hydrated, am I right?I'm not gonna say phone.Everyone says, phone,oh I'll take my phone.Wait, is there service?I think the fans will say,they'll definitely say cell phone.Thank you.Phone, 207 said phone, yes.That was my first pick right?Cool, is this like the newest one?Duh.wWater.102 said water.Boring.Camera.54 said camera, yes.Yeah I could steal some prettygood production out there.[laughs]One said a trumpet.Yeah definitely not a trumpet.Whoever that person was I love you.Transmutations.- [Interviewer] If Anwar was a ghost,what is the one placehe would haunt and why?- A concert?Maybe like the Madison Square Garden?Think about that, freeconcerts for the rest of your,I mean not life but like, after life.I'll still be a Lakers fan.279 said your friends.No that's, why?Shots Studios, nine, nice.Yeah, probably will go check upon my edit here and there you know.I still gotta be posting,you know dead or alive.Bathrooms, 35 said ba--No, no, chill.35, why?That's disgusting.But yeah, your friends.I didn't think about that.[laughter]My only two friends.[crumpling paper]If I make this one can you like,edit the rest out?You got it, promise?- [Interviewer] Promise.- Who's editing this?You're editing this?- [Interviewer] Went off the mic.- Oh my god.[throws paper repeatedly]Did I make it?Could we just fix it in post?- [Interviewer] What is the one placein the world Anwar wouldwant to visit and why?- It's a tie between two.I would say Morocco and Egypt.- [Interviewer] Comin' your way.- India, yes.Wait, wait.Hold on, this is third onmy bucket list for sure.65 said India.Yes, Mecca.For sure.57 said Mecca.My mom just went, I'm waiting to go.Yes, I knew it.Egypt.32 said Egypt, so wait.India got 65, I loveIndia, I'm gonna go soon.32, Egypt, yes, yes, yes.I'll see you guys hopefullythis year or next year.Palestine, 156 said Palestine.I just came back from thereso that doesn't count.Jordan should've been in there too.I really wanna go to Jordan.- [Interviewer] Whatactivity would you mostlike to see Anwar do?Do a catwalk in an animal onesie.Do an interpretive dance with tiny hands.Eat a flavored bug.Draw a self portrait with your feet.- Eat a bug?Come on guys please.This is gonna really definewhether you love me or not.Yeah, do a catwalk.Wait no, wait, wait, wait.Oh my god guys.They want me to do it,this what you guys want?So I'm gonna paint a self portraitof myself with my socks on 'cause I don'twanna lose any fans, so.You gotta like thong it up here, ya know?Imagine I actually kill itand this becomes like my career.[drawing]I got this, oh yes.Wait this is actuallycoming out really good.Okay I'm gettin' a cramp.So it doesn't c--Wait hold on, I'm good I'm good.This isnt' bad at all.Aw shoot I messed up the eyebrow.What color is this shirt isthis pink or like orange?Whatever.My neck is a little buff.I just got, like muscle right there.What do you think?Would you buy this, ifI put it out on sale?I 100% discovered a new talent.What does Anwar mean to you?Please let it be positive,please let it be positive.Anwar is one of the most funniestpeople to exist in the universe.He has made so many people laughand his positive energy.[breathes in deeply]Reminds me to keep going throughwhat I am going through.He has made me happy and findlife so much more meaningful.I love you.This is why I do what I do.Because of this.I'm keeping this, I'm framing this.He's a very intelligentunique person and I lovewhat he does for his fansand for people in need.Thank you so much.He makes me smile whenever I'm downand made me believe that you can overcomeover any stereotype in your way.I'm also Palestinian and he gave me hopethat I'll be something one day.A leader, a person thatbrings joy over all.He's just a ball of happiness,and I know and feel and hope thatthis ball will never ever pop.I love you all.I wish there was one, like negative one.Just like a you suck.That would've been so perfect.Imagine that, like nothing else.Like, you suck.These are, reminders of,'cause I'm always like you know,focused and thinkin' about what I doand like how to make people laugh.This kinda pauses everythingand tells me like,yo this is what you're actually doing.This is awesome, like it's crazy,how like laughter canbring this much positivity.I'm not gonna cry.I didn't know I inspired people that much.To everyone who took the survey,I just want you to know I love youand I'm gonna keep doing what I do'till the day I die because of you.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Charles Myrick -CEO Anwar Jibawi Guesses How 1,197 Fans Responded to a Survey About Him | Teen Vogue https://t.co/9KDwnrQvT9 https://t.co/UqifktW0ZM 2 days ago Gent News Anwar Jibawi Guesses How 1,197 Fans Responded to a Survey About Him | Teen Vogue https://t.co/5Kj87TvQ6M 2 days ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Tiffany Young Guesses How 1,638 Fans Responded to a Survey About Her Tiffany Young guesses how 1,638 fans responded to a question survey about her. What genre of music should Tiffany explore next? What color do fans think Tiffany should dye her hair for her next album?.. Credit: TEEN VOGUE Duration: 17:51Published 1 week ago Billie Eilish Guesses How 4,669 Fans Responded to a Survey About Her Billie Eilish guesses how 4,669 fans responded to a question survey about her. What color do fans think Billie should dye her hair? How many times has she cried in the last month? What would aliens say.. Credit: TEEN VOGUE Duration: 19:13Published on November 27, 2019