For The First Time In More Than 200 Years, Notre Dame Cathedral Will Not Celebrate Christmas Mass

CBS News correspondent Imtiaz Tyab traveled to Paris to see how people there will celebrate Christmas without the annual tradition.

PARIS (AP) — Notre Dame kept Christmas going even during two world wars — a beacon of hope amid...

Notre-Dame Cathedral will not hold a Christmas Mass for the first time since 1803, French officials...

Michelle is writing 🎄👻 On my first read-through of the first draft of my #novel . If I had a dollar for every time Madeleine asks Max if he… https://t.co/CjKpktL6jA 3 minutes ago

Marc Frank RT @bopinion : Renewables are officially beating coal. For the first time in April, renewables generated more energy than coal by a margin… 2 minutes ago

evo hemp RT @thehia : For the first time in more than 70 years, farmers in Missouri will be allowed to grow industrial hemp during the 2020 growing s… 2 minutes ago

♥ RT @daengdaei : I just realized minseok laughed right after chanyeol said "sorry" to baekhyun for the first time after replying "hate you" t… 1 minute ago

Tristan Davies @superbranch @RahulKohli13 But shes not a white male, so she's underrepresented and needs more screen time. What ev… https://t.co/EIXrPVRoy3 1 minute ago

Satoshi Nakamoto RT @PaulEDawson : “This is the first time in human history our planet’s atmosphere has had more than 415ppm CO₂." “Not just in recorded his… 51 seconds ago

America IS Great Again! Bless USA! RT @jj_talking : January 25, 2017 Boom: Dow hits 20,000 for first time ever ❗️💰💰💰 The historic milestone leaves the Dow up more than 1,700 p… 47 seconds ago

Ronald Ulysses Swanson 🇺🇸💊 RT @DNCWarRoom : 💰 WINNER: THE WEALTHIEST 1% are paying a lower tax rate than the working class for the first time in history, and by 2027,… 15 seconds ago