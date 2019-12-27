Global  

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Bek Air plane crashes near Kazakhstan's Almaty airport

Kazakhstan's aviation agency said at least 12 killed after plane, heading to Nur-Sultan, lost altitude during takeoff.
Kazakhstan plane crash: 14 killed as Bek Air flight crashes during take-off near Almaty airport

Nur Sultan [Kazakhstan], Dec 27 (ANI): At least 14 people were killed and several others sustained...
Sify - Published Also reported by •MENAFN.com•BBC News•Telegraph.co.uk


Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes in Kazakhstan

Bek Air flight with 100 onboard crashes in KazakhstanA Bek Air flight carrying 100 people crashed at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. Nine people have so far...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes•CTV News



Passenger jet carrying nearly 100 people crashes in Kazakhstan's largest city killing at least 15 [Video]Passenger jet carrying nearly 100 people crashes in Kazakhstan's largest city killing at least 15

A passenger jet carrying nearly 100 people has crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan today (December 27). Footage shows a residential building destroyed by the plane's wreckage, while emergency..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37

At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 people dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:38

