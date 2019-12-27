LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones.

According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan.

Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation.

Since receiving the Beats didn’t reach the cap value of gifts, players are expected to receive more gifts.