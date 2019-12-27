Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James Gifts Beats To Ohio State Football Team

LeBron James gave each player on the Ohio State football team a pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones.

According to Business Insider, James is a Beats spokesperson and an Ohio State fan.

Due to a loophole where each player can accept $550 worth of gifts, the Beats are not an NCAA violation.

Since receiving the Beats didn’t reach the cap value of gifts, players are expected to receive more gifts.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Football Beats Headphones Ahead of Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/hDM1luCQev 2 hours ago

68meatball

❌ichael RT @bucksinsider: LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Football Beats Headphones Ahead of Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/GRmvrB3uXN https://t.co/ao8QGR8… 3 hours ago

bucksinsider

BucksInsider LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Football Beats Headphones Ahead of Fiesta Bowl https://t.co/GRmvrB3uXN https://t.co/ao8QGR87wz 4 hours ago

MyPhasselle

Paul Williams New on Sports Illustrated: LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Football Beats Headphones Ahead of Fiesta Bowl… https://t.co/6SqdY0PL7e 5 hours ago

ClemsonTigerNet

TigerNet.com Lebron James gifts Beats headphones for OSU, sends motivational message: https://t.co/17nVIV82up https://t.co/0Z4Nl0a5GA 6 hours ago

TG_trends

Music/Gist Blog🇳🇬🇿🇦🇬🇭🎵🎧 Lakers LeBron James Gifts Ohio State Football Team New Beats Headphones https://t.co/6J5GaDKDJ7 https://t.co/m0i2ZkpzMx 9 hours ago

BorrowLucas

Lucas Borrow RT @CollegeFootball: LeBron James gifts Beats by Dre headphones to entire Buckeyes' football team https://t.co/PMKtK4WFEo 10 hours ago

CollegeFootball

College Football LeBron James gifts Beats by Dre headphones to entire Buckeyes' football team https://t.co/PMKtK4WFEo 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Teams of the Decade [Video]Top 10 Teams of the Decade

Top 10 Teams of the Decade. As the end of the decade approaches, it's time to take a look back at the greatest teams across all sports. 2011-2012 Kentucky Wildcats Anthony Davis led the Wildcats..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:33Published

Clemson and Ohio State fans prepare for Saturday [Video]Clemson and Ohio State fans prepare for Saturday

Right now football fans in the Upstate are preparing for Saturday.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.