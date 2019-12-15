Global  

Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News

Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News

Prashant Kishor wants BJP to revise seat sharing deal for Bihar |OneIndia News

Mayawati suspends BSP MLA for supporting CAA; Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand Chief Minister; Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sitaram Yechury, present at ceremony; Pejavara Mutt seer Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passes away at 88; PM Modi expresses grief at passing on of Swamiji; PM Modi addresses last Mann ki Baat of 2019, Priyanka Gandhi alleges manhandling by UP cops and more news
Prashant Kishor says NRC and Citizenship Act together are dangerous | Oneindia News

Election strategist and JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor backtracked on his opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act sying that the National Register of Citizen and CAA together were dangerous and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published

'CAA gets discriminatory along with NRC': Prashant Kishor

JD (U)’s national vice-president Prashant Kishor offered his resignation after he criticised his party’s support to Citizenship Amendment Act. After meeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Kishor addressed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:20Published

