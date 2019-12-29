Coady: VAR isn't working 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:51s - Published Coady: VAR isn't working Conor Coady wasn't happy following Wolves' defeat to Liverpool, stating that VAR isn't working after a handball shout in the build up to the winner wasn't given. 0

Tweets about this Sportskeeda Football Wolves were left hugely frustrated by two VAR calls at Anfield, with skipper Conor Coady saying: "Decisions are kil… https://t.co/KxRYA46Cux 1 minute ago Oaitse RT @neiljonesgoal: Conor Coady "We feel massively hard done by. I can't get my head around it. It is ridiculous. "For me it is not worki… 2 minutes ago KOJO RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 VIDEO: Conor Coady wasn't happy following Wolves' defeat to Liverpool, stating that VAR isn't working after a handball… 8 minutes ago Lewis Moore RT @alex_toft: Fucking love this from Conor Coady. This is perfect. Publicly saying what is wrong with VAR. Every player and manager has to… 23 minutes ago