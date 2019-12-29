Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Coady: VAR isn't working

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:51s - Published < > Embed
Coady: VAR isn't working

Coady: VAR isn't working

Conor Coady wasn't happy following Wolves' defeat to Liverpool, stating that VAR isn't working after a handball shout in the build up to the winner wasn't given.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Wolves were left hugely frustrated by two VAR calls at Anfield, with skipper Conor Coady saying: "Decisions are kil… https://t.co/KxRYA46Cux 1 minute ago

OaitseBW

Oaitse RT @neiljonesgoal: Conor Coady "We feel massively hard done by. I can't get my head around it. It is ridiculous. "For me it is not worki… 2 minutes ago

joe_cavani2

KOJO RT @AnfieldWatch: 📺 VIDEO: Conor Coady wasn't happy following Wolves' defeat to Liverpool, stating that VAR isn't working after a handball… 8 minutes ago

LewisMo44030803

Lewis Moore RT @alex_toft: Fucking love this from Conor Coady. This is perfect. Publicly saying what is wrong with VAR. Every player and manager has to… 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.