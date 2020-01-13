Global  

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners

2020 Critics' Choice Awards Winners The 25th Critics' Choice Awards took place on Sunday night and included a big list of winners in television and film.

Best Drama Series: 'Succession' Best Actor in a Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, 'Succession' Best Actress in a Drama Series: Regina King, 'Watchmen' Best Comedy Series: 'Fleabag' Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Bill Hader, 'Barry' Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' Best Picture: 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Best Actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker' Best Actress: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy' Best Acting Ensemble: 'The Irishman' Best Director: Bong Joon Ho, 'Parasite,' Sam Mendes, '1917'
