Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States. Jillian Kitchener has more.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Guatemala president faces quick migration test as Honduras caravan nears Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by...

Reuters - Published 7 hours ago



Guatemalan leader says Mexico plans to contain new caravan Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a...

Reuters - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like