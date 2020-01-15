Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:04s - Published < > Embed
Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan

Guatemala faces migration test with new Honduras caravan

Guatemala&apos;s new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by Washington as a caravan of hundreds of people left neighboring Honduras on Wednesday, aiming to cross his country en route to the United States.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Guatemala president faces quick migration test as Honduras caravan nears

Guatemala's new president faces an early test of his ability to impose migration controls sought by...
Reuters - Published

Guatemalan leader says Mexico plans to contain new caravan

Guatemala's new president on Wednesday faced an early test of his ability to manage migration as a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

jornalistavitor

Vitor Santos RT @ReutersTV: Guatemala faces migration test with new caravan https://t.co/cj0b4UB39w https://t.co/M5Ls4UE5jc 32 minutes ago

ReutersTV

Reuters TV Guatemala faces migration test with new caravan https://t.co/cj0b4UB39w https://t.co/M5Ls4UE5jc 36 minutes ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Guatemala president faces quick migration test as Honduras caravan nears January 15, 2020 By Frank Jack Daniel an… https://t.co/aWANxNI5nP 5 hours ago

DemocracyMotion

Democracy In Motion Guatemala president faces quick migration test as Honduras caravan nears January 15, 2020 By Frank Jack Daniel an… https://t.co/4wavqJfLkC 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.