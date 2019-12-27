Democratic debate: What voters here think

Campaign 2020 we're just 20 days away from the first major marker of the 20á20 presidential elecition.

The trend setting iowa caucuses are just around the corner á and tonight á six democratic hopefuls are in the hawkeye state á for the party's latest debate.

Six candidates taking the stage tonight... tom steyer á elizabeth warren á joe biden á bernie sanders á pete buttieg and amy klobuchar.

Being the first debate since iran fired missiles at a uás base in iraq... war and national defense were hot topics tonight.

Candidates also took the opportunity to tell you á the american voter á why they should be the i am able to work with republicans, i am able to bring people together i think what you want in the president is someone who has dealt with these life and death decisions it's going to take a view of the future, as well as the readiness, to learn from the it's all happening at drake university... and as these candidates make their case... kimt news 3 caught up with people in downtown rochester to learn their thoughts on the election season so far.xxx "i'm going to stick with trump and as far as the democrats, i think they are actually hurting is my point of view."

"supporting the republican party right now is not doing them any favors.

I live in a farming community, obviously, minnesota is a farming community.

You have a lot of ranchers that are failing and going out of business just like i do."

Now of course those six aren't the only ones still in the race... michael bennet á michael bloomberg á john delaney á tusli gabbard á deval patrick á and andrew yang are set to be among your choices whether you are caucusing or primary voting.

Kimt news 3 will continue to be your hub for everything campaign 2020.

Stay tuned on developing