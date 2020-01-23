Global  

ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:26s - Published < > Embed
ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya

ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya

Top UN court finds 'irreparable damage' caused to Rohingya; orders Myanmar to take steps to prevent genocide.
ICJ orders Myanmar to take steps to protect Rohingya

World court says Myanmar must immediately ensure its military does not commit acts of genocide...
Al Jazeera - Published Also reported by •Indian ExpressCBC.ca



faraz_alam31

Syed Faraz Alam | سيد فراز علام RT @cjwerleman: "The United Nations’ top court ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to protect Rohingya Muslims from violence, delive… 51 seconds ago

sabaatahir

Sabaa Tahir RT @AJEnglish: "Today this persecuted [Rohingya] people will have a first taste of justice." - Reed Brody, International Commission of Juri… 55 seconds ago

htoomaye

Htoo @CIJ_ICJ For the UN’s highest court orders Burma to protect only “Rohingya Muslims” is absolute disgrace and total… https://t.co/MU8Ywg2YGY 1 minute ago

WairarapaJane

Jane M. Hurley RT @DetroitLove88: TheInjunction WasIssued ByThe InternationalCourt of Justice AtThe Hague,Where accusations of genocide HaveBeen brought a… 2 minutes ago

iChinadian

Thomas·王 🍁 UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from atrocities | CBC News https://t.co/3aFXsZzTXV 2 minutes ago

IntelisexXx

🌊🎹🐺❄️Gabriella❄️🇮🇹😼🌊 RT @AlvarezHashi: ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya @AJENews I just hope Myanmar is listening.. #OneVoice1 #wtpteam https://t.co/2… 3 minutes ago

ali_z000

Zulfiqar Ali RT @poppymcp: “My Rohingya brothers and sisters... The gate of justice is just opened,” Mayyu Ali, a Rohingya poet, wrote on Twitter after… 3 minutes ago

northwind1ndn

Edward Stilson RT @Reuters: The International Court of Justice orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya Muslims from genocide https://t.co/Ysc5nbqgTh https://t.… 4 minutes ago

