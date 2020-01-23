Syed Faraz Alam | سيد فراز علام RT @cjwerleman: "The United Nations’ top court ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to protect Rohingya Muslims from violence, delive… 51 seconds ago

Sabaa Tahir RT @AJEnglish: "Today this persecuted [Rohingya] people will have a first taste of justice." - Reed Brody, International Commission of Juri… 55 seconds ago

Htoo @CIJ_ICJ For the UN’s highest court orders Burma to protect only “Rohingya Muslims” is absolute disgrace and total… https://t.co/MU8Ywg2YGY 1 minute ago

Jane M. Hurley RT @DetroitLove88: TheInjunction WasIssued ByThe InternationalCourt of Justice AtThe Hague,Where accusations of genocide HaveBeen brought a… 2 minutes ago

Thomas·王 🍁 UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya from atrocities | CBC News https://t.co/3aFXsZzTXV 2 minutes ago

🌊🎹🐺❄️Gabriella❄️🇮🇹😼🌊 RT @AlvarezHashi: ICJ orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya @AJENews I just hope Myanmar is listening.. #OneVoice1 #wtpteam https://t.co/2… 3 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Ali RT @poppymcp: “My Rohingya brothers and sisters... The gate of justice is just opened,” Mayyu Ali, a Rohingya poet, wrote on Twitter after… 3 minutes ago