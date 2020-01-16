Global  

Man Gets Angry on Kid's Buzzing Phone and Hits Him on Helmet With Ball

Man Gets Angry on Kid's Buzzing Phone and Hits Him on Helmet With Ball

Man Gets Angry on Kid's Buzzing Phone and Hits Him on Helmet With Ball

This man was playing baseball with a kid.

He was balling to the kid whose phone was buzzing.

The man got irritated with the sound and hit the kid on the helmet by throwing a ball at him.

The kid further explained that it was her mother calling to remind him of some test.
