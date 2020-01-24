Global  

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,’ the pop star reveals that the paparazzi’s scrutiny led to her developing an “unhealthy” relationship with food.

Taylor Swift, via ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ The Netflix documentary premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Thursday.

The film was described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time” in a press release.

‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ will be available on Netflix January 31.
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Past Battles With Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift is opening up about struggling with an eating disorder. The “You Need to Calm Down”...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredContactMusicSeattle Times



Taylor Swift Talks Overcoming Eating Disorder In ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary [Video]Taylor Swift Talks Overcoming Eating Disorder In ‘Miss Americana’ Documentary

The new Netflix documentary, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana”, which premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, follows the highs and lows of the superstar’s life over the past few years. ET..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:05Published

Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary [Video]Taylor Swift reveals eating disorder battle in new documentary

Taylor Swift reveals her battle with an eating disorder in her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

