Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift Opens up About Past Eating Disorder In ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,’ the pop star reveals that the paparazzi’s scrutiny led to her developing an “unhealthy” relationship with food.

Taylor Swift, via ‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ The Netflix documentary premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Thursday.

The film was described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time” in a press release.

‘Taylor Swift: Miss Americana’ will be available on Netflix January 31.