Morgan: UK working to get nationals home from China

Baroness Nicky Morgan says that she understands why British Airways has taken the decision to suspend direct flights to and from China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The culture secretary added that the Foreign Office is working with staff on the ground in China to bring UK nationals home.

Report by Patelr.

