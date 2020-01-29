The Kingston Trio The Kingston Trio Holiday Cheers

The Kingston Trio The Kingston Trio Holiday Cheers - trailer Family-friendly, seasonal music concert from The Kingston Trio, a first all-Christmas concert in their 60-year history.

Shot as an annual Public TV special, it was captured at the historic Will Rogers Theater in Tulsa, OK, where 4,000 fans attended to celebrate with The group as they performed for the first time live, selections from their sole 1960 holiday classic album, Last Month of the Year.