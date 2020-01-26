Salman Khan unveils the first look of 'Hawa Singh' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:53s - Published Salman Khan unveils the first look of 'Hawa Singh' Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of the upcoming biopic of Hawa Singh, who is widely regarded the Father of Indian Boxing. The film will feature Sooraj Pancholi.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Absolute India Salman Khan unveils the first look of ‘Hawa Singh’ – Latest English News | Absolute India News… https://t.co/nFDZLmyGkT 17 minutes ago Ajay Tiwari Salman Khan unveils the first look of Sooraj Pancholi’s ‘Hawa Singh’ biopic https://t.co/gNrMjgyTOn 30 minutes ago Somsirsa Chatterjee Salman Khan Unveils First Look of Sooraj Pancholi’s Hawa Singh, a Film on Legendary Boxer https://t.co/Ny2T5XD9sc https://t.co/sXCGoqCZFh 44 minutes ago Bollywood Pub Salman Khan unveils the first look of '#HawaSingh' starring #SoorajPancholi https://t.co/mhinLecCZF https://t.co/wHFCwbNYOR 1 hour ago National Herald Based on the true story of the iconic heavyweight boxer, the film will be directed by #PrakashNambiar while it will… https://t.co/VzWnU0HkW6 2 hours ago BollywoodLife Hawa Singh: Salman Khan's unveils Sooraj Pancholi's FIRST LOOK from the boxing biopic #HawaSingh #SalmanKhan… https://t.co/rWTvFoC81d 2 hours ago The Hindu RT @TheHinduCinema: #SoorajPancholi will essay the role of the champion boxer who created a record of being the Indian heavyweight boxing c… 3 hours ago The Hindu Cinema #SoorajPancholi will essay the role of the champion boxer who created a record of being the Indian heavyweight boxi… https://t.co/q7QMdmOrfk 3 hours ago