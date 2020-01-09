Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Florida > Baked with love, Valentines cookies make a sweet treat

Baked with love, Valentines cookies make a sweet treat

Video Credit: Reuters - Viral Video - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Baked with love, Valentines cookies make a sweet treat

Baked with love, Valentines cookies make a sweet treat

Florida cookie artist shares cute Valentine’s Day gift ideas in time-lapse videos of cookies being decorated
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baked with love, Valentines cookies make a sweet treat

SHOWS: TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (RECENT - JANUARY 2020) (SEMI SWEET DESIGNS / @SEMISWEETMIKE - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY SEMI SWEET DESIGNS / @SEMISWEETMIKE) (MUTE) 1.

TIME LAPSE VIDEO OF BLOGGER DECORATING VALENTINE ELEPHANT COOKIE 2.

COMPLETED VALENTINE ELEPHANT COOKIE 3.

TIME LAPSE VIDEO OF BLOGGER DECORATING VALENTINE FLYING PIG COOKIE 4.

COMPLETED VALENTINE FLYING PIG COOKIE STORY: An American blogger, called 'Semi-Sweet Mike' from Florida, has displayed a number of different cookie styles to share with loved ones on Valentine's day.

Mike's loving creations include flying pigs and elephant-shaped treats.

Mike creates the cookies with cutters and candy icing pens and posts the production of these quirky snacks on his social media accounts to display the unusual designs.

The cookies celebrate a number of holidays and themes including St.Patricks Day and Christmas (Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jooyyyy__

caroline RT @cookiss_xo: Cookies baked and packed with love for the babes, lovers, singles, hopeless romantics, & even the broken-hearted ones! Com… 21 hours ago

cookiss_xo

C O O K I S S Cookies baked and packed with love for the babes, lovers, singles, hopeless romantics, & even the broken-hearted on… https://t.co/FY5b2owPVW 1 day ago

leolahotelng

L'eola Hotel THE LOVERS’ DAY MENU SOUP: Goat meat pepper soup, Roast butternut soup With freshly baked homemade bread roll START… https://t.co/Ez5Ogg8Nfs 1 day ago

TheBrianB74

Brian Black RT @MarathonCupcake: VALENTINES ❤️ DAY CUPCAKES 🧁 BAKED WITH LOVE ☺️☺️ AND READY JUST FOR U 😜😜😜 DON’T MISS OUT , THESE WILL MAKE YOUR HEAR… 4 days ago

MarathonCupcake

CUPCAKE MARATHON LLC VALENTINES ❤️ DAY CUPCAKES 🧁 BAKED WITH LOVE ☺️☺️ AND READY JUST FOR U 😜😜😜 DON’T MISS OUT , THESE WILL MAKE YOUR H… https://t.co/D5IXWTnqBD 4 days ago

HayHampers

Hay Hampers Dunks, Nibbles and Eats! £24.90 Since we're at the Peterborough Biscuit event next week - we thought we'd bring you… https://t.co/AWG5suIMoF 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

See How the Bearded Baker Turns Sweet Treats Into a Canvas for His Art! [Video]See How the Bearded Baker Turns Sweet Treats Into a Canvas for His Art!

Allan Hursing never thought he would be running a cookie business. The former oil & gas landman from Richmond, TX, found himself baking and decorating sweet treats as a hobby after he was laid off from..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:56Published

Girl Scouts Debut New 'Lemon-Ups' Cookie [Video]Girl Scouts Debut New 'Lemon-Ups' Cookie

Girl Scouts Debut New 'Lemon-Ups' Cookie . Following last year's Caramel Chocolate Chip. the organization has introduced "Lemon-Ups" to its cookie ranks. The treat arrives just in time, as Girl Scout..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.