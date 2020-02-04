Global  

Makeshift hospitals built in Wuhan amid overflow of coronavirus patients

Wuhan is turning three places into temporary hospitals to accept coronavirus patients.

The video, shot in the city of Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province on Tuesday (February 4), shows workers setting up beds and equipment inside Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center.

Reports said 800 beds, 2000 beds and 1800 beds will be built in Hongshan Stadium, a cultural complex named Wuhan Living Room and Wuhan International Conference & Exhibition Center respectively.

The three makeshift hospitals with more than 4000 beds will be used to accept and treat patients with mild symptoms and under 65 years old.

20 more makeshift hospitals around the country are also supporting Wuhan to help treat suspected patients and patients with mild symptoms.
