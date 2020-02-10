Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:28s - Published Victoria's Secret Nearing Sale to Sycamore Partners L Brands is reportedly close to a deal to sell its Victoria's Secret brand to private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Current owner Les Wexner, has been under mounting pressure due to his ties to Jeffery Epstein and a damaging story in the New York Times around the company's culture of misogyny.