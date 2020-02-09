Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars

Spike Lee’s fashion tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Oscars The director’s outfit for this year’s Oscars was designed to be a tribute to the late basketball legend.

The suit was purple with yellow piping: which are the same colours that the LA Lakers wear, which is the team Kobe played for.

It also featured the number 24: which is the same number that Kobe had on his vest when he played for the team.

Spike opened about why he wore the suit during an interview with ABC.

He explained to ABC: