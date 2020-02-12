Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis

Lil Wayne Now Has More 'Billboard' Top 40 Hits Than Elvis Lil Wayne has the second-most top 40 Hot 100 hits with 82.

Only Drake has more top 40 Hot 100 hits with exactly 100.

Four songs from Lil Wayne's new album, 'Funeral,' debuted on the 'Billboard' Hot 100 this week.

"I Do It," featuring Big Sean and Lil Baby, debuted at No.

33 this week.

'Funeral' landed at No.

1 on the 'Billboard' 200, giving Lil Wayne the fifth No.

1 album of his career.

The new album earned 139,000 equivalent album units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

The rapper thanked his fans via Instagram on Monday.

Lil Wayne, via Instagram